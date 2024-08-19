HC orders suspension of Somoy TV broadcast for 7 days

The High Court today ordered the authorities concerned to suspend broadcasting of Somoy TV, a private television channel, for the next seven days.

The HC bench of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Shashanka Shekhar Sarkar passed the order following a writ petition filed by Shampa Rahman, a director of Somoy TV Ltd, seeking necessary directives.

Petitioner's lawyer Ahsanul Karim told The Daily Star that his client has stated in the petition that the Somoy TV was used as a mouthpiece of the previous government.

She prayed to the HC to pass necessary order so that the TV runs neutrally, the lawyer said.

The HC also issued a rule questing the legality of its broadcasting programmes on behalf of the previous govt, he added.

The court will hear the rule after seven days.