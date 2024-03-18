Rape in campus: JU proctor resigns amid protests

Jahangirnagar University (JU) Proctor ASM Firoz Ul Hasan, also associate professor of government and politics department, today resigned from his post amid widespread protests.

Teachers and students of JU have been demonstrating and demanding punishment for those involved in raping a woman on the campus on February 3.

Prof Mohammad Alamgir Kabir, a teacher of the statistics and data science department, replaced ASM Firoz as proctor, according to an office order signed by the university's registrar today.

Alamgir Kabir, also the provost of Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Hall, will carry out the duties temporarily until further orders, the notice said.

Students and teachers under the banner "Nipironbirodhi Mancha (Platform against Oppression)", have been demanding removal of ASM Firoz Ul Hasan as proctor and Prof Sabbir Alam as the provost of Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall for their alleged negligence in the rape incident.