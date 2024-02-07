Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Wed Feb 7, 2024 09:03 PM
Last update on: Wed Feb 7, 2024 10:40 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

JU rape: Two more including key accused Mamun arrested

Star Digital Report
Wed Feb 7, 2024 09:03 PM Last update on: Wed Feb 7, 2024 10:40 PM
CU prof accused of attempted rape
Representational image

Rapid Action Battalion today arrested Mamunur Rashid Mamun, a key accused in the rape case of a 19-year-old woman at Jahangirnagar University, and his accomplice in Dhaka and Naogaon.

Mamun was arrested from the Farmgate area in the capital, and Murad Hossain, a JU student, was detained in Naogaon, according to a Rab text message.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

A woman was raped on campus on Saturday night after her husband was confined to a room at Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall.

Read more

JU has failed to take effective measures against sexual harassment: UGC

Six people, including at least four members of JU unit Chhatra League, have been accused.

Four of them were arrested on Sunday.

The incident sparked protests on the campus, with hundreds of students gathering in front of the Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall. They demanded the expulsion of the rapists and justice for the victim.

Read more

Noted cultural personalities stand against JU gang rape, issue joint statement

Woman raped by BCL leader on JU campus
Read more

Protests erupt at JU after rape on campus

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

২০৪১ সালের মধ্যে মাথাপিছু আয় ১২৫০০ ডলারের বেশি হবে: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

প্রধানমন্ত্রী ও সংসদ নেতা শেখ হাসিনা সংসদে বলেছেন তার সরকার আগামী পাঁচ বছরে দেশের উন্নয়নের অগ্রযাত্রা অব্যাহত রাখতে প্রতিশ্রুতিবদ্ধ।

৫০ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

যাত্রাবাড়ীতে ‘জুনিয়র-সিনিয়র’ দ্বন্দ্বে ছুরিকাঘাতে নিহত ১

৮ মিনিট আগে
push notification