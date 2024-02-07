JU rape: Two more including key accused Mamun arrested

Rapid Action Battalion today arrested Mamunur Rashid Mamun, a key accused in the rape case of a 19-year-old woman at Jahangirnagar University, and his accomplice in Dhaka and Naogaon.

Mamun was arrested from the Farmgate area in the capital, and Murad Hossain, a JU student, was detained in Naogaon, according to a Rab text message.

A woman was raped on campus on Saturday night after her husband was confined to a room at Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall.

Six people, including at least four members of JU unit Chhatra League, have been accused.

Four of them were arrested on Sunday.

The incident sparked protests on the campus, with hundreds of students gathering in front of the Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall. They demanded the expulsion of the rapists and justice for the victim.