NHRC calls for justice for Preeti’s death

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner to provide updates on the case filed over the death of Preeti Urang at The Daily Star Executive Editor Syed Ashfaqul Haque's flat in Mohammadpur on February 6.

In a statement yesterday, the commission called for a proper investigation and punishment to those responsible.

In the statement, NHRC Chairman Dr Kamal Uddin Ahmed said though domestic worker protection policy is in place to protect domestic workers in Bangladesh, their abuse has become a daily occurrence in recent times.

"But as the domestic workers remain vulnerable financially and socially, those involved in the abuse mostly go unpunished. As a result, a culture of impunity for domestic worker abuse is prevailing in society. Because of this, getting justice is a challenge for common people," he said.

The NHRC chief said that while journalists are considered the mirror of society, the death of Preeti at the residence of Syed Ashfaqul Haque was "cruel, shocking and a gross violation of human rights".

"Such a brutal incident is a slap on our conscience," he said, adding that this incident is not new, it is a repeat of an incident that took place at the same residence last year.

On August 6 last year, a six-year-old house help of the same residence suffered injuries as she tried to flee through an opening of the flat.

The victim's family filed a case over the incident, but police gave final report as they did not find any evidence to bear out the charges in the case, filed under child repression act.

PROTEST PROGRAMMES

Speakers at a human chain yesterday demanded a fair and impartial investigation into Preeti's death.

They also demanded the suspension of Syed Ashfaqul Haque from his post.

The human chain was organised under the banner of "Nipironer Biruddhe Shahbagh" in front of the capital's National Museum in the afternoon.

Speaking at the event, lawyer Jibanananda Joyanta, alleged that police did not take prompt action following Preeti's death.

Bangladesh Juba Union's President Khan Asaduzzaman Masum, columnist Ilira Dewan, Bangladesh Chhatra Union's President Dipok Sil, Writer and Publisher Robin Ahsan, Kushita Islamic University's Assistant Prof Farha Anjum Titil, and Bangladesh Chhatra Front's General Secretary Nasir Uddin Prince also spoke at the event.

Separately, a human chain was organised in front of The Daily Star Centre yesterday demanding justice and a fair investigation into the incident.

The human chain was held at 11:00am under the banner of "Shocheton Nagorik Shomaj". Participants, carrying banners with different messages and chanting slogans, formed the human chain for around 30 minutes. They demanded punishment to those responsible for Preeti's death.