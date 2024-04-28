'Need equipment, manpower to combat drug trafficking'

DNC identifies 8 challenges

The Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) has identified eight challenges -- including new trends of drug smuggling in Dhaka-Chattogram-Cox's Bazar train service -- for fighting against illegal drugs across the country.

DNC also made eight recommendations to combat drug trafficking at a meeting of the parliamentary standing committee on the home affairs ministry today.

The meeting was held at Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban with Awami League MP Benazir Ahmad in the chair.

Regarding the challenges, DNC also said they are suffering from a lack of manpower and training.

DNC stressed the need for advanced equipment, vehicles, and logistics to combat drug-related crimes. It also cited a lack of seating arrangements in most cases in the court building for DNC's prosecutors or assistant prosecutors.

In the report, the DNC said drug traffickers use modern information technology (dark web, dark net, various online platforms) to traffic drugs, which is also a major challenge for them to combat drug traffickers.

Besides, the absence of permanent offices in all land and sea ports, DNC officials' limited access at the airport cargo village and scanning area, and a lack of budget against sources are also major challenges in this regard, the DNC said in its report.

Most importantly, it said the Dhaka-Chattogram-Cox's Bazar rail service has provided a new option for drug smugglers.

In the recommendations, DNC stressed the need for increasing manpower, establishing its own training academy, modernising and increasing vehicles for DNC, and establishing a digital forensic lab, alongside having a dog squad.

The recommendations also include establishing its own office in each district, increasing budget in the research section, and conducting proper research on drug dynamics.

It also recommended empowering the prosecutor and assistant prosecutor of the DNC under Section 492 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898, alongside setting up a money laundering and cybercrime prevention unit to combat illegal drugs.

Besides, it also recommended creating the provision of a risk allowance and providing arms for conducting drives.

Meanwhile, the committee recommended that all forces under the Ministry of Home Affairs be more aware and vigilant in maintaining law and order.

Committee members and Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, among others, participated in the meeting.