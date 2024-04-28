Crime & Justice
Rashidul Hasan
Sun Apr 28, 2024 09:10 PM
Last update on: Sun Apr 28, 2024 09:47 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

'Need equipment, manpower to combat drug trafficking'

DNC identifies 8 challenges
Rashidul Hasan
Sun Apr 28, 2024 09:10 PM Last update on: Sun Apr 28, 2024 09:47 PM
Bangladesh a drug trafficking hub
The problem perhaps lies in our approach to the issue, which on the surface seems to target the consignments, users and dealers. VISUAL: REHNUMA PROSHOON

The Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) has identified eight challenges -- including new trends of drug smuggling in Dhaka-Chattogram-Cox's Bazar train service -- for fighting against illegal drugs across the country.

DNC also made eight recommendations to combat drug trafficking at a meeting of the parliamentary standing committee on the home affairs ministry today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The meeting was held at Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban with Awami League MP Benazir Ahmad in the chair.

Drug trafficking by prison guards Bangladesh
Read more

How drugs find their way inside prisons

Regarding the challenges, DNC also said they are suffering from a lack of manpower and training.

DNC stressed the need for advanced equipment, vehicles, and logistics to combat drug-related crimes. It also cited a lack of seating arrangements in most cases in the court building for DNC's prosecutors or assistant prosecutors.

In the report, the DNC said drug traffickers use modern information technology (dark web, dark net, various online platforms) to traffic drugs, which is also a major challenge for them to combat drug traffickers.

Drug smuggling in jails
Read more

Jails are becoming drug dens

Besides, the absence of permanent offices in all land and sea ports, DNC officials' limited access at the airport cargo village and scanning area, and a lack of budget against sources are also major challenges in this regard, the DNC said in its report.

Most importantly, it said the Dhaka-Chattogram-Cox's Bazar rail service has provided a new option for drug smugglers.

In the recommendations, DNC stressed the need for increasing manpower, establishing its own training academy, modernising and increasing vehicles for DNC, and establishing a digital forensic lab, alongside having a dog squad.

Read more

Drugs worth Tk 1cr arrives in parcel from US

The recommendations also include establishing its own office in each district, increasing budget in the research section, and conducting proper research on drug dynamics.

It also recommended empowering the prosecutor and assistant prosecutor of the DNC under Section 492 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898, alongside setting up a money laundering and cybercrime prevention unit to combat illegal drugs.

Besides, it also recommended creating the provision of a risk allowance and providing arms for conducting drives.

Dhaka underworld Top criminals
Read more

12 drug kingpins amass Tk 178.44cr

Meanwhile, the committee recommended that all forces under the Ministry of Home Affairs be more aware and vigilant in maintaining law and order.

Committee members and Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, among others, participated in the meeting.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|শিক্ষা

তাপদাহ: ঢাকাসহ যেসব জেলার শিক্ষাপ্রতিষ্ঠান কাল বন্ধ

তবে যেসব শিক্ষা প্রতিষ্ঠানে শীতাতপ নিয়ন্ত্রণ ব্যবস্থা আছে, সেসব প্রতিষ্ঠানের কর্তৃপক্ষ চাইলে খোলা রাখতে পারবে। 

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

কালো চশমা পরা বিএনপি নেতারা দেশের উন্নয়ন দেখতে পান না: ওবায়দুল কাদের

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification