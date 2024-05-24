MP Azim murder: West Bengal CID arrests 'butcher' Jihad

The West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) today apprehended a Bangladeshi national, who was working as a butcher in Mumbai, in Kolkata in connection with the murder of MP Anwar Azim Anar.

The CID identified the arrestee as 24-year-old Jihad Hawladar, a resident of Barakpur in Khulna, and said he confessed to killing the lawmaker along with four other Bangladeshi nationals.

The accused dismembered the MP's body in a bid to hide his identity, the CID said.

Hawladar was brought to Kolkata two months ago at the behest of Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman, a US citizen of Bangladeshi origin, the alleged mastermind of the MP's murder, the CID said.

CID sources said Hawladar was staying illegally in Mumbai. He will be produced before a court in Barasat, West Bengal, and taken into police custody to verify his statement.

The MP's body is yet to be found.