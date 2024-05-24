Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Fri May 24, 2024 04:16 PM
Last update on: Fri May 24, 2024 04:19 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

MP Azim murder: West Bengal CID arrests 'butcher' Jihad

Star Digital Report
Fri May 24, 2024 04:16 PM Last update on: Fri May 24, 2024 04:19 PM
remand for suspects in MP Azim murder
File photo of MP Anwarul Azim Anar

The West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) today apprehended a Bangladeshi national, who was working as a butcher in Mumbai, in Kolkata in connection with the murder of MP Anwar Azim Anar.

The CID identified the arrestee as 24-year-old Jihad Hawladar, a resident of Barakpur in Khulna, and said he confessed to killing the lawmaker along with four other Bangladeshi nationals.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The accused dismembered the MP's body in a bid to hide his identity, the CID said.

Hawladar was brought to Kolkata two months ago at the behest of Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman, a US citizen of Bangladeshi origin, the alleged mastermind of the MP's murder, the CID said.

CID sources said Hawladar was staying illegally in Mumbai. He will be produced before a court in Barasat, West Bengal, and taken into police custody to verify his statement.

The MP's body is yet to be found.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
push notification