MP Azim murder: 3 accused placed on eight-day remand

A Dhaka Court today placed three accused on an eight-day remand in a case filed following the murder of lawmaker Anwarul Azim Anar in Kolkata on May 13.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Dilruba Afroz Tithy passed the order after detectives placed them before the court and sought 10-day remand, court sources said

The three accused are: Amanullah Sye dalias Shimul Bhuiyan, Celesty Rahman and Tanvir Bhuiyan.

Photo: STAR

They were arrested in a case field by Azim's daughter Mumtarin Ferdoush Dorin with Sher-E-Bangla Nagar Police Station.

Shimul Bhuiyan, a leader of Purbo Banglar Communist Party, changed his name as Amanullah and obtained a passport to carry out the killing in Kolkata and dodge the law enforcers, detectives said.

The killers planned the murder two to three months ago and held multiple meetings at two houses at Gulshan and Bashundhara, owned by the mastermind Aktaruzzaman Shahin.

Shahin, a Bangladeshi-born American citizen, fled to Nepal after the murder, they said.

Photo: Palash Khan

Talking to a TV channel, Shahin, however, denied his involvement.

According to the case statement filed by Dorin, Azim on May 9 left his official residence at Manik Mia Avenue for his village home in Jhenaidah.

She last spoke with him around 4:45am on May 11 over phone, which was found switched off later on.

Investigator said Azim was killed on May 13 in Kolkata. The killers later dismembered the body first and mutilated it in such a way that it would be tough to identify it.