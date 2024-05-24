Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Fri May 24, 2024 12:17 PM
Last update on: Fri May 24, 2024 01:55 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

MP Azim murder: Detectives to seek 10-day remand for 3 suspects

Amanullah, two other persons will be produced before court later in the day
Star Digital Report
Fri May 24, 2024 12:17 PM Last update on: Fri May 24, 2024 01:55 PM
reason behind AL MP Anwarul Azim's murder
File photo of Anwarul Azim Anar

Detective will seek 10-day remand for three persons arrested in connection with the killing of lawmaker Anwarul Azim Anar in Kolkata on May 13.

A team of DB will produce the arrestees, including Syed Amanullah alias Shimul Bhuiyan, before a Dhaka court later in the day and seek 10-day remand for each, said Abdul Ahad, deputy commissioner of Wari (DB) Division Police.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Shimul Bhuiyan, a leader of Purbo Banglar Communist Party, changed his name as Amanullah and obtained a passport to carry out the killing in Kolkata and dodge the law enforcers, detectives said.

The killers planned the murder two to three months ago and held multiple meetings at two houses at Gulshan and Bashundhara, owned by the mastermind Aktaruzzaman Shahin.

Shahin, a Bangladeshi-born American citizen, fled to Nepal after the murder, they said.

Talking to a TV channel, Shahin, however, denied his involvement.

According to the statement of the case field by his daughter Mumtarin Ferdoush Dorin, Azim on May 9 left his official residence at Manik Mia Avenue for his village home in Jhenaidah.

She last spoke with him around 4:45am on May 11 over phone, which was found switched off later on.Investigator said Azim was killed on May 13. The killers later dismembered the body first and mutilated it in such a way that it would be tough to identify those as human flesh..

Related topic:
remand for suspects in MP Azim murderMP Azim murder case
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

‘The executer of the plot’

14h ago
reason behind AL MP Anwarul Azim's murder

Recovering MP Azim’s body almost impossible: DB chief

21h ago
media reports on MP Azim's background

Quader questions media reports on MP Azim's background

20h ago
reason behind AL MP Anwarul Azim's murder

Feud over gold stash behind MP Azim murder

14h ago

The man who ‘masterminded the murder’

14h ago
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

‘স্বর্ণ আত্মসাৎ’ নিয়ে দ্বন্দ্বের জেরে এমপি আনার খুন

‘পরিকল্পনার অংশ হিসেবে তারা ২৫ এপ্রিল কলকাতায় একটি বাসা ভাড়া নেয়।’

৫৩ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

এই সরকারের আমলে কোনো নিরীহ লোক হয়রানি-জেল-জুলুমের মুখোমুখি হয়নি: কাদের

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification