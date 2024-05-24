MP Azim murder: Detectives to seek 10-day remand for 3 suspects

Amanullah, two other persons will be produced before court later in the day

Detective will seek 10-day remand for three persons arrested in connection with the killing of lawmaker Anwarul Azim Anar in Kolkata on May 13.

A team of DB will produce the arrestees, including Syed Amanullah alias Shimul Bhuiyan, before a Dhaka court later in the day and seek 10-day remand for each, said Abdul Ahad, deputy commissioner of Wari (DB) Division Police.

Shimul Bhuiyan, a leader of Purbo Banglar Communist Party, changed his name as Amanullah and obtained a passport to carry out the killing in Kolkata and dodge the law enforcers, detectives said.

The killers planned the murder two to three months ago and held multiple meetings at two houses at Gulshan and Bashundhara, owned by the mastermind Aktaruzzaman Shahin.

Shahin, a Bangladeshi-born American citizen, fled to Nepal after the murder, they said.

Talking to a TV channel, Shahin, however, denied his involvement.

According to the statement of the case field by his daughter Mumtarin Ferdoush Dorin, Azim on May 9 left his official residence at Manik Mia Avenue for his village home in Jhenaidah.

She last spoke with him around 4:45am on May 11 over phone, which was found switched off later on.Investigator said Azim was killed on May 13. The killers later dismembered the body first and mutilated it in such a way that it would be tough to identify those as human flesh..