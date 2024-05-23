Quader questions media reports on MP Azim's background

Slain Jhenaidah-4 lawmaker Anwarul Azim Anar was nominated from the ruling Awami League based on his popularity in the constituency, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today.

"It does not make matter what he was. He was nominated because of his popularity," he said.

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, made the remarks at the introductory meeting and Eid reunion of the members of the party's newly formed youth and sports affairs sub-committee at the Dhaka district AL office in Tejgaon of the capital today.

He said the MP was killed in Kolkata and no one can say anything before the investigation is completed.

"He was the Awami League's lawmaker. If you visit his area, you will see people are grieving his death. He used to roam around his constituency every day on car or motorcycle. The AL nominated him for the third time because of his popularity," Quader added.

He also asked why the local media was picking up information from Indian media.

'Now you are saying that he is being labelled as a smuggler in Kolkata. I will ask the journalists: did you get any such information when he was elected lawmaker three straight times? Now you are quoting the Indian journalists. If Azim was a criminal, why did our media not report them?" he questioned.

The minister later reminded the party men that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has a "zero tolerance policy" against any type of crime.

Media in Bangladesh and India have reported that the lawmaker might have killed over a feud over gold smuggling.

In 2008, Azim was on an Interpol list of wanted individuals. Between 2000 and 2008, he stood accused in 21 cases, including three for murders. He was acquitted of the charges at different times, says his affidavit filed with the Election Commission.