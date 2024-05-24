‘The executer of the plot’

Amanullah, one of the alleged killers of Jhenaidah-4 lawmaker Anwarul Azim Anar, is actually a person named Fazl Ahmed Bhuiyan alias Shimul Bhuiyan, once a top terror in Khulna.

He was born and brought up in Khulna's Phultala upazila. Sources in the police and locals in Phultala said Shimul was accused in over two dozen cases, including for murders and possessing illegal firearms.

Once a leader of Purbo Banglar Communist Party, Shimul killed one Imran Gazi of Soilgati in Dumuria upazila in 1991.

He was sentenced to 42 years in jail, but he was released on medical grounds after five to six years and went underground.

Shimul killed people who stood in his way, the locals said.

"In 1991, another dreaded underground party leader Abdur Rashid Malitha alias Tapan alias Dada Tapan, founder of outlawed Janajuddha, used to live at Shimul's home in Phultala. My father was then chairman of a union parishad and we caught Tapan at Shimul's home," said Selim Sardar, son of slain Damodor Union Parishad chairman Sardar Abul Kashem.

After Tapan was killed in a "shootout" with law enforcers in June 2008, Shimul took control of a large area. He started collecting extortion money in Khulna, Bagerhat, Narail, Jashore, and some other south-western districts, said locals in Phultala.

Selim said Shimul and his associates killed his father in 1998 when he was attending a meeting with then thana nirbahi officer in Phultala. He was arrested in 2000 over the murder and remained behind bars till 2013. From behind bars, he used his associates to kill Selim's brother Sardar Abu Sayeed Badal, then chairman of Damodor UP, in 2010.

Selim also said he and his brother Sardar Alauddin Mithu were witnesses of the cases. That is why Shimul also killed Mithu on May 25, 2017.

"We filed a case over Mithu's murder accusing unidentified people fearing reprisals from Shimul, but police filed the charge sheet naming Shimul as the prime accused in 2018," Selim added.

Shimul's wife Sabina Yasmin is currently a member of Khulna Zilla Parishad and his brother Sharif Mohammad Bhuiyan alias Shiplu Bhuiyan is the chairman of Damodar Union Parishad in Fultala.

In 2018, Shimul managed to have a birth certificate and an NID card under a fake name, Sayed Amanullah, with the help of his brother Shiplu and subsequently obtained a passport with the fake name.

After detectives arrested him in Dhaka on Tuesday, Shimul admitted that he travelled to India using the fake passport.

Harun Or Rashid, additional commissioner (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, yesterday said the arrestee changed his name and obtained a passport under a fake name to carry out the killing and dodge the law enforcers.

Detectives are investigating how he managed the passport.

Shimul was a student of Bangla at Rajshahi University. During his stay in Rajshahi, he was imprisoned for seven years over a murder in 1991. He remained in prison till 1997.

Locals in Phultala said Shimul during his student days used to travel to Jhenaidah from Rajshahi. While there, he developed friendship with Dada Tapan, founder of outlawed Janajuddha.

Shimul joined the extremist outfit after stopping studying due to imprisonment several times.