Recovering MP Azim’s body almost impossible: DB chief

Killers disfigured the body so much that it would be tough to identify those as human flesh

Finding the body of the slain Awami League MP Anwarul Azim Anar will be difficult as the killers have disfigured it after murdering him in Kolkata, said a top DB official.

The killers dismembered the body first and mutilated it in such a way that it would be tough to identify those as human flesh, Harun Or Rashid, chief of detective branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police told reporters at his office today.

"The way the killers described the murder, it is almost impossible to find the body," he said, quoting three alleged killers, arrested by detectives.

He however hoped that Indian police would be able to find parts of the body.

Harun also said one of the arrestees, Syed Amanullah, changed his name and obtained a passport under a fake name to carry out the killing and dodge the law enforcers.

His original name is Shimul Bhuiyan, a leader of Purbo Banglar Communist Party. He was accused in different cases including for murder and possessing firearms.

Detectives are investigating how he got the passport.

The killers planned the murder two to three months ago and held multiple meetings at two houses at Gulshan and Bashundhara, owned by the mastermind Aktaruzzaman Shahin, Harun said.

Shahin, a Bangladeshi-born American citizen, fled to Nepal after the murder.

The killers chose Kolkata as the place for murder to evade surveillance here, said Harun.

"We have arrested three. A few others have been kept under surveillance," he said.