March 22 case: Let 3 Transcom officials come home without hindrance

HC orders authorities concerned

The High Court yesterday ordered the authorities concerned to ensure that the top three executives of Transcom Group can surrender without any hindrance to the court within 72 hours after returning home in a case filed with Gulshan Police Station on March 22.

The HC bench of Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar gave the order after holding a preliminary hearing on a writ petition.

The top three executives are Transcom Group Chairman Shahnaz Rahman, Chief Executive Officer Simeen Rahman, and Head of Transformation Zaraif Ayat Hossain.

Shahzreh Huq, the younger sister of Simeen, filed the case. According to the complaint, Shahzreh's brother Arshad Waliur Rahman, who died nine months ago, was killed.

On February 22, Shahzreh filed three separate cases with Gulshan Police Station, accusing eight Transcom Group officials, including the chairman and CEO.

According to lawyers, Shahnaz, Simeen, and Zaraif had been out of the country before the case was filed.

A writ petition was filed with the High Court seeking protection for the accused to return to the country and participate in the legal process. On March 20, the HC passed the order along with the rule.

Shahzreh appealed against this order before the Chamber Judge's Court of the Appellate Division. The chamber judge's court passed an order after hearing the appeal on March 21.

According to this order, the three top officials of Transcom Group cannot be prevented from returning to Bangladesh. The writ petitioners (the three officials) were directed to surrender before the court concerned within 72 hours of their return to the country.

After that, Shahzreh filed the case on March 22, accusing the Transcom CEO and 10 others.

The writ petition was filed on March 28 on their behalf, seeking directives so that the top three executives including the Transcom CEO can return to the country without facing any kind of hindrance, harassment, arrest, and can surrender before the court in connection with this case.

Senior lawyers Nurul Islam Sujan, Mahbub Ali, Shah Monjurul Hoque, and lawyers Munshi Moniruzzaman and Mohammad Siddique Ullah Miah appeared for the writ petitioners while senior lawyer Mustafizur Rahman Khan represented Shahzreh.

Deputy Attorney General Samarendra Nath Biswas represented the state.

Lawyer Munshi Moniruzzaman said the Supreme Court chamber judge ordered on March 21 that the top three executives of Transcom could return to the country and surrender smoothly in three cases.

Soon after this, another case was filed on March 22. In this case, the HC directed the authorities concerned to ensure that the three top officials can surrender to the court within 72 hours of their return to the country.

ANTICIPATORY BAIL FOR SEVEN

Yesterday, seven officials and employees including Dr Murad, manager (Medical Affairs) of SKF Pharmaceuticals Limited, got six weeks' anticipatory bail in the same case.

The HC bench of Justice Md Iqbal Kabir and Justice Md Akhtaruzzaman granted the bail after hearing a petition filed by them.

The other six are the Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) of SKF Pharmaceuticals Limited Md Mujahidul Islam, Zahid Hossain, Transcom Limited Corporate Affairs Manager Selina Sultana, and KH Md Shahadat Hossain, Rafiqul Mia and Khan Mirazul Islam.

Senior lawyers Mohammad Sayed Ahmed Raza and Shah Monjurul Hoque and lawyer Munshi Moniruzzaman argued for the accused petitioners, while Deputy Attorney General Monirul Islam represented the state.

Later, Munshi Moniruzzaman said the HC granted a six-week anticipatory bail to seven officials and employees of Transcom Group including two doctors in the case filed with Gulshan Police Station on March 22 and they have been asked to surrender to the Sessions Court of Dhaka.