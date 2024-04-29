Man thrown off the roof on suspicion of theft

A man was beaten, blindfolded, tied up, and thrown off the roof of a nine-storey building on suspicion of theft in Dhaka's Narda area on Thursday. He died two days later while receiving treatment at a city hospital.

Police arrested the prime accused, Imran Hossain Shuvo, 20, son of the building owner, in connection with the incident.

The victim is, Shakil, 25, a rickshaw puller by profession.

According to family members, Shakil was beaten up between 5:30pm and 9:30pm on false allegations of stealing electric wires and thrown off the roof later at night.

Shakil's father Alek Mia filed a case with Gulshan Police Station in this connection on Friday.

Sheikh Shahanur Rahman, inspector (investigation) of Gulshan Police Station, said Shakil was beaten to death on suspicion of theft.

He died at 10:30pm on Saturday night. His family filed a torture case in this regard, which will now be converted into a murder case.

"The main accused was arrested on Friday. He was produced before the court today after a one-day remand period. The court sent him to jail. Efforts are on to arrest others involved in the incident," he said.