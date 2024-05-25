Killers' initial plan was to extort money from MP Azim first: Harun

The killers initially wanted to extort money from slain lawmaker Anwarul Azim Anar through hundi, by keeping him hostage for two days, investigators said.

"Chloroform" was used to make him unconscious. However, they made the decision to dismember the body when the MP failed to regain consciousness.

Talking to reporters at his office today, DMP Additional Commissioner Harun Or Rashid said the killers wanted to take his photo after making him unconscious. Taking him hostage, they wanted to take money from the MP through hundi. Then they wanted to kill him after two days.

As he didn't regain consciousness, the killers dismembered his body in such a way that it would be tough to identify it as human remains, said Harun, also the DB chief.

Shimul Bhuiyan alias Amanullah, the hitman, executed the plan after the mastermind Aktaruzzaman, known as Shaheen Mia, came back to Dhaka on May 10, Harun said.

Harun added Aktaruzzaman left Dhaka on May 20 and flew to the US via Delhi, Kathmandu and Dubai.