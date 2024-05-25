Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Sat May 25, 2024 02:54 PM
Last update on: Sat May 25, 2024 02:58 PM

MP Azim murder: three DB officials to visit India soon

Star Digital Report
Sat May 25, 2024 02:54 PM Last update on: Sat May 25, 2024 02:58 PM
MP Azim Murder: Azim made some ‘powerful enemies’
Anwarul Azim Anar

A three-member team of detectives will go to India soon to investigate the murder of lawmaker Anwarul Azim Anar, said Harun Or Rashid, chief of detective branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

A government order has been issued in this regard, DMP Additional Commissioner Harun, who will join two others during the visit, said while talking to reporters at his office today.

Mentionable, a four-member team of West Bengal CID is now staying in Bangladesh to investigate the killing. As soon as they end their part of investigation here, the DB team will go to India, Harun added.

