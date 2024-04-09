Jubo Dal leader dies in police custody

A Jubo Dal leader died in police custody yesterday afternoon hours after his detention from Hatpukur village in Thakurgaon's Haripur upazila on charges of possessing drugs.

The deceased Md Akram Hossain, 40, of the same village, was the member secretary of Jubo Dal's Haripur upazila unit.

Police said a team led by Inspector Mizanur Rahman conducted a drive at the village in the early hours around 2:15am and detained Akram Hossain, 40, Shafiqul Islam, 32, and Abu Hanif and seized 70 pieces of illegal painkiller Tapentadol tablets, considered a drug in Bangladesh, from their possessions.

Subsequently, the trio was sued in a case filed with Haripur Police Station in this connection.

In the afternoon, while being taken to Thakurgaon court from the police station, Akram fell sick and was taken to Haripur Upazila Health Complex.

"He [Akram] died before reaching the hospital," said Md Shamimuzzaman, the hospital's medical officer.

"It won't be possible to ascertain the cause of his death without an autopsy," he added,

The victim's wife, Roma Akhter, told this newspaper that her husband had been suffering from heart disease for a long time on top of diabetes and high blood pressure.

Abu Taher, general secretary of BNP's Haripur upazila unit, said, Akram's relatives weren't allowed to visit him after his detention.

"Also, the police failed to act quickly after Akram fell sick," he alleged.

Meanwhile, Mirza Faisal Amin, general secretary of district unit BNP, said, "The police didn't provide him treatment, though he fell sick in police custody."

Contacted, Superintendent of Police Uttam Prashad Pathok said, "Akram was fine when he was leaving the police station for Thakurgaon court. He fell sick on the way and was taken to the upazila health complex, where he was pronounced dead."