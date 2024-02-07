JU Dormitories: Illegal occupation to blame for seat crisis

Many Chhatra League leaders and activists of Jahangirnagar University and non-students have been staying in dormitories illegally, leading to an acute seat crisis.

This was found at a time when JU directed the illegal occupants to vacate seats amid protests over a rape on the campus on Saturday.

According to the administration sources, more than 1,000 ex-students and those admitted under dependent quota are occupying seats illegally in male dorms. Protestors, however, claimed the number is almost double.

JU's 10 male dormitories can house 6,626 students and nine female halls 5,736, said the registrar's office.

A group of BCL men were primarily found involved in the rape of a 19-year-old woman on Saturday. A BCL leader, who was residing at Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall illegally, invited an outsider to stay at the hall. The two are the prime accused in the case.

On Sunday, JU syndicate declared that illegal occupants and students under dependent quota must vacate their seats within five working days.

The university issued a similar notice last year, which did not work, said teachers.

Academic activities for students of 46 to 52 batches are ongoing. However, many ex-students from 41 to 45 batches are staying in the dorms illegally.

JU BCL President Aktaruzzaman Sohel is a student of public health and informatics from the 42nd batch (2012-13 session) while General Secretary Habibur Rahman Liton is a student of philosophy from the 43rd batch (2013-14 session).

According to JU ordinance, honours courses have to be completed within six consecutive academic years. The Master's ordinance stipulates a student who fails to appear at exam or fails to pass, shall cease to be a regular student and shall not be readmitted to the course in another academic session. They may be allowed to sit for the exam within the next three years as irregular candidates following the department chairperson's approval.

Visiting two halls yesterday, this newspaper found that many rooms were occupied by first-year students double their capacities.

Sohel, a resident of Mowlana Bhashani Hall, said, "My Master's course has not been finished. I would take a special exam."

Dr Mahfuza Mubarak, chairman of the public health department, said Sohel had informed her a few days back that he would apply to sit for Master's exam under special consideration, but she was yet to receive any application.

Liton, who was admitted to JU under the dependent quota, has been staying at Bangabandhu hall illegally for years.

"I didn't stay at the hall regularly. Once I was given the leadership [of Chhatra League], I started residing there to carry out organisational activities," he said.

About the syndicate's decision, he said they will cooperate with the university.

Esrafil Ahmed, provost of Bangabandhu hall, said, "Like Liton, many students under dependent quota reside at halls illegally. They also have to leave the dormitories."

History Prof Mohammad Golam Rabbani, a protester, said, "The administration failed to evict illegal occupants. They have to take the responsibility for this."

"About 2,500 students and non-students are now residing at halls illegally. If they can be removed, the overcrowding problem would ease.

"We want to create an environment for freshers so they won't have to stay at 'Gonorooms' or face torture [ragging]. We will continue our protests until that is achieved," he said.

Prof Nigar Sultana, president of the provost committee, said they do not have the number of non-students in halls. If necessary, the proctorial team and security department will visit the halls, along with the VC, and vacate the seats, she said.