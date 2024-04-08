Joint drive against KNF: Two active members arrested in Bandarban

Says ISPR

Two active members of the armed group Kuki-Chin National Front were arrested during a drive by the joint forces today.

The Inter Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) confirmed the information in a press release.

"Two active KNF members were arrested during a search operation by the joint forces at Bethelpara in Ruma upazila of Bandarban today. Seven locally made weapons, 20 rounds of bullets, laptop, uniform and boots were recovered from the spot," it read.

A coordinated operation is currently in progress to counter the KNF following last week's bank robberies and attacks on security personnel in Bandarban.