53 KNF members detained during operations in Bandarban

Members of the Bangladesh army and police in Bandarban have detained 53 KNF members in two separate operations.

Among the detainees are 18 women. The operations also led to the arrest of Lalchiam Bom, assistant cashier of Sonali Bank in Ruma upazila, who is currently undergoing interrogation.

Additionally, law enforcement agencies carried seven firearms, ammunition, and KNF-related equipment during the operations.

The operation, conducted on Monday afternoon by army personnel, targeted several villages, including Bathel Para in Ruma upazila, where a cache of arms, ammunition, and equipment was discovered.

On Sunday night the operation by the police, resulted in the arrest of three KNF members at Reicha camp and the driver of the vehicle used in the robbery, apprehended from Thanchi.

Zone Commander of the army in Ruma upazila, Lt Col KM Arafat Amin confirmed the matter.

The detainees from the police operation were identified as Vannanun Moy Bom, Jemeniyu Bom, and Ame Lanchao Bom, residents of Simtlangpi Para in Ruma upazila, while the arrested driver was named Md Kofil Uddin Sagar, 28, from Thanchi.

Furthermore, Additional Superintendent of Police Raihan Kazemi revealed that 49 individuals from Ruma, three from Bandarban, and one from Thanchi were detained and sent to the Bandarban district headquarters for further processing.

Meanwhile, in response to the escalating situation, a joint combing operation led by the army has been initiated since Sunday night, covering Ruma, Rowangchhari, and Thanchi upazilas. The authorities have bolstered security measures by deploying four Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs) from Dhaka and increasing the number of security personnel in the area.

The intensified security measures have caused disruptions in daily life, with the closure of banking and financial institutions and the suspension of vehicular movement in Ruma upazila. Markets are shuttering early, reflecting the prevailing tension in the affected upazilas.

The district administration has instructed hospitals to remain on high alert and prepare to provide prompt medical assistance to patients and the injured. The situation remains fluid as security forces continue their efforts to quell any potential threats posed by insurgent activities in the region.