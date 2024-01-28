JnU student Khadijatul discharged from one DSA case

Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Sun Jan 28, 2024 07:17 PM
Last update on: Sun Jan 28, 2024 07:22 PM

File photo of Khadijatul Kubra/Collected

Jagannath University student Khadijatul Kubra was discharged from one of the two Digital Security Act cases she is accused in by a court today.

The other case was postponed for hearing till February 29.

Dhaka Cyber Tribunal judge AM Zulfiqar Hayat passed the order.

However, she was not discharged from the case because the court deemed her not-guilty. Rather the judge stated that she is being dismissed from one case, because two cases concerning one incident cannot run simultaneously.

The bench officer confirmed this with The Daily Star.

Khadija was accused in two cases filed by the Kalabagan and New Market police on October 11 and October 19, 2020.

The court dismissed the Kalabagan case, while the other is up for hearing.

Khadija suffered over 14 months of jail in the DSA cases, and finally walked out of jail on Nov 20, 2023, after securing bail from the Supreme Cout.

She was denied bail a total of 7 times, according to her family.

The student was sued at the age of 17 for hosting a Facebook webinar, where a guest speaker, Delwar Hossain, a retired army officer, made contentious remarks.

Delwar, an expatriate, was also accused in these cases.

