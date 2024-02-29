JnU student Khadija discharged from all two DSA cases

A Dhaka court today discharged Jagannath University student Khadijatul Kubra from a Digital Security Act case. Dhaka Cyber Tribunal Judge AM Zulfiqar Hayat passed the order, said Mamun Sikder, an employee of the tribunal.

Khadija, a student of political science, was accused in two cases filed by Kalabagan and New Market police on October 11 and October 19, 2020.

She was arrested on August 27, 2022.

On January 28, this year she was discharged from one of the cases.

Khadija languished over 14 months in jail, including a week in solitary confinement in a condemned cell meant for death row convicts.

She walked out of jail on November 20, 2023, after securing bail from the Supreme Court.

While in solitary, she was only being allowed out of her cell for two hours every day.

She was denied bail seven times, said her family members.

She was sued at the age of 17 for hosting a Facebook webinar, where a guest speaker, Delwar Hossain, a retired army officer, made contentious remarks.

However, she was tried as an adult. Delwar, an expatriate, was also accused in these cases. He has not been discharged from the cases.