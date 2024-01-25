HC orders probe corruption allegation against Janata bank officials

The High Court today directed the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to probe corruption allegations against some Janata Bank officials, which were reported in newspapers in 2012.

The court also asked the ACC to take appropriate legal action against the officials if allegations against them are found to be true and to submit a report to this effect before this court in six months.

The HC also allowed the ACC to question any person involved with the state-run Janata Bank and to call for any document for the purpose of the inquiry.

The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Ebadoth Hossain delivered the verdict after hearing a writ petition filed by Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB) in 2012 seeking necessary directives.

During hearing, the petitioner's lawyer Manzill Murshid told the court that no action was taken although news reports were published saying that some of Janata Bank officials were involved in embezzlement of money by approving loans and waiving interest illegally.

Advocate Fazlul Hoque represented the ACC during hearing of the petition.