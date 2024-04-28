DSA case against Pinaki Bhattachary shifted to Dhaka tribunal

The case filed against two people, including Paris-based blogger and online activist Pinaki Bhattacharya, under the Digital Security Act, was shifted to a Dhaka tribunal today.

Pinaki and Mofizur Rahman Ashik, former joint secretary of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, were sued on charges of conspiracy and tarnishing the image of the state.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Rezaul Karim Chowdhury today shifted the case to the Dhaka Cyber Tribunal for its quick disposal.

On March 7, Mohammad Rahat Hossain, a sub-inspector of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit and also the investigation officer of the case, submitted the charge sheet against them in the case.

In the charge sheet, the IO said the charges brought against the two were primarily proved and they should be brought under trial for their alleged involvement with committing such offences.

Ashik was earlier arrested and he is now on bail while Pinaki was shown fugitive in the charge sheet.

The IO appealed to the tribunal to issue an arrest warrant against Pinaki.

However, the IO dropped the name of Mushfiqul Fazal Ansari, deputy press secretary of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, as "his involvement with the incident was not proven".

KM Abdullahill Maruf, sub-inspector of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit, filed the case against Pinaki, Mofizur and Mushfiqul with Ramna Police Station on October 15 of 2022.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), a Facebook post came to the notice of the CTTC on October 14 that year.

Through the post, distorted information about police were allegedly spread in social media about an operation conducted by police in Mirpur, according to the CTTC.

Following the case, police arrested Mofizur from his Pallabi house in connection with the Facebook post. Later, police seized Mofizur's two phones, said police.

Police said Mofizur contacted different people with his Facebook messenger. Pinaki and Mushfiqul were also contacted.

Later, Mofizur was interrogated by the CTTC unit on a two-day remand.