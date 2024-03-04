Dishonouring cheques: Court issues arrest warrants against Evaly MD, chairman

A Dhaka court today issued arrest warrants against Evaly Managing Director Mohammad Rassel and his wife, Evaly Chairman Shamima Nasrin, in three separate cases filed over dishonouring cheques.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Farah Diba Chanda passed the orders after three separate petitions were filed with the court, seeking issuance of arrest warrants against the couple for not complying with the court's order, Sakibul Islam, a lawyer for the complainants, told The Daily Star.

"Earlier, the court summoned them. As they didn't appear, the court issued warrants," he said.

On February 4, three customers filed three cases with the same court.

That day, the court recorded statements of the complainants and summoned Rassel and his wife to appear before it.

According to the case documents, the complainants paid money to Evaly for buying motorbikes, but the company did not provide them those goods within 45 days of ordering.

Instead, the company provided them cheques, which were rejected by the bank, read the case statement.