Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Mon Aug 19, 2024 07:39 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 19, 2024 08:11 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Dipu Moni arrested from Baridhara DOHS

Star Digital Report
Mon Aug 19, 2024 07:39 PM Last update on: Mon Aug 19, 2024 08:11 PM
Education Minister Dipu Moni. File photo

Dipu Moni, former social welfare minister, has been arrested from the Baridhara DOHS area in the capital.

Mohammad Rabiul Hossain Bhuiyan, joint commissioner (north) of Detective Branch of DMP, confirmed the arrest to The Daily Star around 7:30pm tonight.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"We are now taking her to the DB office on Minto Road. There is a case against her in Chandpur. She may be shown arrested in that case," a DB official, requesting anonymity, told The Daily Star.

On August 15, the case in Chandpur was filed against the former minister and her brother JR Wadud Tipu for attacking the residence of Sheikh Farid Ahmed Manik, president of the Chandpur district unit BNP. Besides, 510 known and 1,000-1,200 unnamed people were accused in the case.

It was filed on Thursday following a complaint lodged by A Razzak Hawlader, joint convener of Chandpur Municipal Jubo Dal, said OC Sheikh Mohsin Alam of Chandpur Sadar Model Police Station.

Read more

Palak, Tuku arrested from Nikunja: DMP

Manik, who was abroad for medical treatment during the attack on July 18, claimed it was carried out over political issues.

According to the case statement, armed individuals vandalised, looted, and set fire to Manik's house on JM Sengupta Road.

Read more

Salman, Anisul arrested in Sadarghat

 

Related topic:
Dipu Moni arrestedDipu Moni
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

AL committee

AL rank and file confused who’s top joint GS

1y ago
Education Minister Dipu Moni

Dipu Moni slams Buet alumni, teachers

4y ago
women’s dress

"Let’s talk about robotics, AI, not about the length of women’s dress"

1y ago
Minorities problem India

India needs to protect rights of all including minorities: Dipu Moni

2y ago

Govt strengthens vigilance to stop question leak: Dipu Moni

5y ago
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

দীপু মনি গ্রেপ্তার

তাকে ডিবি কার্যালয়ে নেওয়া হচ্ছে।

৩৮ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

তাকসিম এ খানের দেশত্যাগে নিষেধাজ্ঞা চেয়ে আবেদন

৪৩ মিনিট আগে
push notification