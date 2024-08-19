Dipu Moni arrested from Baridhara DOHS

Dipu Moni, former social welfare minister, has been arrested from the Baridhara DOHS area in the capital.

Mohammad Rabiul Hossain Bhuiyan, joint commissioner (north) of Detective Branch of DMP, confirmed the arrest to The Daily Star around 7:30pm tonight.

"We are now taking her to the DB office on Minto Road. There is a case against her in Chandpur. She may be shown arrested in that case," a DB official, requesting anonymity, told The Daily Star.

On August 15, the case in Chandpur was filed against the former minister and her brother JR Wadud Tipu for attacking the residence of Sheikh Farid Ahmed Manik, president of the Chandpur district unit BNP. Besides, 510 known and 1,000-1,200 unnamed people were accused in the case.

It was filed on Thursday following a complaint lodged by A Razzak Hawlader, joint convener of Chandpur Municipal Jubo Dal, said OC Sheikh Mohsin Alam of Chandpur Sadar Model Police Station.

Manik, who was abroad for medical treatment during the attack on July 18, claimed it was carried out over political issues.

According to the case statement, armed individuals vandalised, looted, and set fire to Manik's house on JM Sengupta Road.