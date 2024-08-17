Dipu Moni, brother sued over attack on BNP leader’s house

A case has been filed against former Social Welfare Minister Dipu Moni and her brother JR Wadud Tipu for attacking the residence of Sheikh Farid Ahmed Manik, president of the Chandpur district unit BNP.

Besides, 510 known and 1,000-1,200 unnamed people were made accused in the case. The case was filed on Thursday following a complaint lodged by A Razzak Hawlader, joint convener of Chandpur Municipal Jubo Dal, said OC Sheikh Mohsin Alam of Chandpur Sadar Model Police Station.

Manik, who was abroad for medical treatment during the attack, claimed the attack was carried out over political issues. The incident occurred on July 18 when armed individuals reportedly vandalised, looted, and set fire to Manik's house on JM SenGupta Road.

The accused include current and former leaders of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations.