Palak, Tuku arrested from Nikunja: DMP

Shamsul Haque Tuku, former deputy speaker of the 12th National Parliament and former ICT minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak were arrested from the Nikunja residential area of Khilkhet tonight.

They were hiding in the residential area along with Dhaka University unit's Chhatra League General Secretary Tanvir Hasan Saikat. Saikat was also arrested.

The media wing of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police confirmed the development in a text message.

They were shown arrested in a case filed with the Paltan Police Station, the message added.