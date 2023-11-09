Demo for rmg wage hike: Worker shot dead in fresh unrest

Police open fire, use teargas; 30 workers, cops hurt in Gazipur, Ashulia

A garment worker was killed yesterday and 30 people were injured after law enforcers opened fire on workers demonstrating for a minimum wage of Tk 23,000, a day after it was set to Tk 12,500.

According to police and locals, garment workers started demonstrating at places in Gazipur city around 9:00am.

They started vandalising factories to get workers of those factories to join them, claimed Gazipur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mahbub Alam.

Seeing law enforcers, the workers started throwing brick chunks at them, prompting police to fire teargas canisters and rubber bullets, and use sound grenades, he said.

He said two injured in the clash were taken to Dhaka for treatment and that he did not know whether any of them had died.

The situation turned worse around 4:00pm when the workers blocked the Dhaka-Mymensingh and Dhaka-Tangail highways in Nawjor area and law enforcers, including industrial police, fired teargas shells and rubber bullets, and used sound grenades.

The highways were blocked until 6:00pm.

At least 22 injured had treatment in local hospitals, our correspondent in Gazipur reported.

GMP Commissioner Mahbub told The Daily Star that six policemen were injured after a sound grenade went off inside an armoured personnel carrier (APC).

One of the policemen lost his hand when the grenade exploded in his hand, said Bacchu Mia, in-charge of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital police outpost.

Law enforcers and garment workers clashed in Ashulia around 2:45pm when hundreds of workers tried to demonstrate on the Bypail-Abdullahpur road.

Law enforcers chased the workers and the workers hurled brick chunks.

Police fired shots in the air and teargas shells, our Savar correspondent reports, adding that police also charged truncheons.

A FIGHTER'S LIFE ENDS

Sewing machine operator Anjuara Khatun, 28, of Islam Garments in Gazipur was declared dead on arrival at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 12:15pm, according to the register of the emergency department.

Morgue sources told The Daily Star that the body had shotgun pellets in the forehead, arm, and back.

Her husband Jamal Badsha told The Daily Star that around 7:30am Anjuara went to the factory which is near their home in Konabari. Around 8:10am, the factory authorities announced over loudspeakers that the factory was closed due to the protests.

"After 20-25 minutes, I heard gunshots in front of another factory in Char Rastar Mor area. Then I saw people carrying my injured wife on a rickshaw van," he said, adding that there were pellet injuries on her forehead.

She was taken to a hospital in Konabari which referred her to the DMCH, he said, adding that Anjuara died on the way.

Anjuara and Jamal– both garment workers -- got married 10 years ago and have been fighting to have a decent livelihood since then.

Jamal said that they worked at garment factories in Gazipur for five years after marriage. But when had TB, the couple moved to their village in Chargirish in Kazipara of Sirajganj.

"I could not work for two years. We got into a debt of Tk 3 lakh. Then we moved to Gazipur again so that we can work and repay the debt," Jamal said, adding that recently they were struggling to cope due to rising expenses.

"We earned around Tk 21,000 together but it was still not enough. My wife was always worried about the debt. At home, she always said that we both worked hard but were still struggling to lead a decent life due to the measly wage. She supported the recent movement for salary hike," Jamal said.

They could not afford to keep their children with them. Their eight-year-old son and seven-year-old daughter go to a school in Kazipara of Sirajganj.

The children were visiting their parents and could not go back to Sirajganj due to the blockade.

"Anjuara was supposed to take them back to Sirajganj on Friday [tomorrow]. But she has now gone forever," Jamal said in tears.

Jamal demanded a fair investigation into the death and punishment of the responsible.

Apprehending labour unrest over pay hike, 48 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh were deployed yesterday morning in Dhaka and nearby districts to ensure security at garment factories. Industrial police and Rab members were also deployed.

The workers had demonstrated for 12 straight days before a new minimum wage of Tk 12,500 was announced on Tuesday. The current starting wage is Tk 8,000.

Union leaders have rejected the new wage and threatened to go for tough demonstrations.

Over the last two weeks, workers demonstrating for a minimum wage of Tk 23,000 clashed with law enforcers in Gazipur, Savar, and Dhaka's Mirpur.

On October 30, a garment worker was killed after Gazipur Industrial Police personnel allegedly shot him from close range. During the clashes, firemen recovered the charred body of an unidentified man from ABM Fashion factory where a fire broke out.

Demanding a starting salary of Tk 25,000, Montu Ghosh, president of Garment Sramik Trade Union Kendra, said the measly amount set was not enough to lead a good life. Inflation and high prices of essentials have made things worse for garment workers.

Nazma Akter, president of Sammilito Garment Sramik Federation, said the new wage is well below the workers' expectations.

"Police should stop firing on workers and the workers should also restrain from violence. An acceptable wage should be fixed," she said.

Rights organisation Ain o Salish Kendra in a statement yesterday said police firing on unarmed garment workers' protest is undesirable and unacceptable.

It is the responsibility of the state to determine the wages of garment workers and improve their quality of life, it said.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) yesterday urged workers to go back to work and said the new wage structure would be implemented from December 1.

In a statement, it said owners could shut down factories if the workers do not work.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan in the statement said workers' demonstration after the announcement of the new wage was unexpected.