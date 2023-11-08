Female garment worker killed in clash with police in Gazipur

A female garment worker was killed in a clash between police and workers demonstrating for a minimum wage of Tk 23,000 in Gazipur's Konabari area today,

Anzuara Khatun, 24, a sewing machine operator in a garment factory in Konabari, was injured in the clash and she was declared dead at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH Police Outpost.

She was the wife of Montu Miah of Kazipara in Sirajganj.

Another garment worker, Jalal Uddin, was injured in the clash, Bachchu Mia said.

Gazipur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mahbub Alam said two people injured in the clash were taken to Dhaka for treatment. He did not know whether any of them had died.

At one stage of the demonstration, garment workers started vandalising factories in an attempt to get other workers to join their movement, Alam said.

When they saw law enforcers in the area, the workers started throwing brick chunks at them, forcing police to fire tear gas canisters and rubber bullets to disperse the protesters.

The brother of the deceased, Md Mostafa, told The Daily Star, "My sister took part in the movement around 8:00am demanding an increase in wages. Police opened fire during the protest. My sister was shot and injured."

She was immediately taken to a private hospital in Konabari, from where she was referred to Dhaka, he said.

Mostafa said Anzuara died on the way to Dhaka.

The incident took place a day after the wage board for garment workers has set the minimum salary at Tk 12,500.

Union leaders have rejected the new minimum wage.

The current minimum wage is Tk 8,000.

Yesterday, union leaders threatened to go for tough demonstrations. Workers had demonstrated for 12 straight days.