Cyber Security Act: 5 sections can put journos in trouble

Says Justice Hassan Arif

Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif, a judge of the High Court Division of the Supreme Court, yesterday said five sections of the Cyber Security Act can be used to put journalists in trouble.

"Sections 22, 23, 25, 27, and 28 of the Cyber Security Act will always remain a threat to independent journalism."

Section 22 is about digital or electronic forgery, but it does not say what constitutes forgery.

"Define which act is forgery and which act is not forgery," the judge said.

Section 23 deals with fraud using any digital or electronic medium, and section 25 is about the transmission or publication of information that is offensive, false, or threatening. Section 27 deals with punishment for cyber terrorism, and section 28 deals with the publication and broadcast of information on websites or in any electronic format that hurts religious values or sentiments.

"If these are not defined specifically, governments will come with different views at different periods. The mindsets of ministers will become different. Many have tremendous intolerance … ," he said, adding that journalists can get relieved of the charges under section 29 that deals with the publication, transmission, etc. of defamatory information by paying a fine.

The judge said this while speaking as the special guest at a workshop titled "Cyber Security Act and Court Reporting" organised by the Law Reporters Forum at the Supreme Court Bar Association's South Hall yesterday.

Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif said, "We have seen tremendous intolerance among the two political parties since 1991. They don't feel that they have any way other than arrest and torture if any criticism is made.

The judge said that journalists may become targets and victims when opposition political parties are suppressed because they may be perceived as supporters of particular political parties.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin told the workshop that journalists can not be punished if they do their jobs properly.