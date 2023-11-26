Chattogram BNP leader dies in Kashimpur prison

A Chattogram BNP leader, who was arrested in Dhaka on October 27, died in Kashimpur High Security Central Jail in Gazipur yesterday.

Golapur Rahman, 63, vice president of Mohora ward BNP in the port city, died at the prison hospital at 2:40pm, said Sheikh Md Russel, deputy jailer of the prison.

He fell ill after complaining of chest pains around 2:00pm. Golapur was taken to the prison hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment, he added.

He has been receiving treatment at the prison hospital since Thursday, the deputy jailer said.

Golapur was brought to Kashimpur prison from Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj on November 2.

Prison authorities informed family members of his death over the phone around 7:30pm, Idris Ali, former office secretary of city unit BNP, told the Daily Star.

His body will be handed over to family members today following an autopsy and other legal procedures.

Golapur, along with other BNP leaders, went to Dhaka to attend BNP's October 28 rally.

He was arrested along with Mohora ward BNP president Mohammad Azam and six others in front of BNP's Nayapaltan party office.

Golapur's son Mizanur Rahman told The Daily Star, "An unknown person called our family and said my father passed away in the jail."

"I met my father the last time in Kashimpur prison on November 4 and he was fully Ok. He had no health complications. ... We are on the way to bring back his body," he added.