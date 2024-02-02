Boy’s wrist gets dismembered after coming into contact with live wire

The wrist of a seven-year-old boy was dismembered from his arm after he came in contact with a live wire in Cumilla city yesterday.

His mother was also injured when she tried to save him.

Injured Abdullah, son of Md Shamim, and his mother were first taken to Cumilla Medical College Hospital and later moved to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka, said Md Tayebul Islam, head of the burn unit at Cumilla Medical College Hospital.

"The boy was critically injured as his hand was severely damaged and two of his legs got burnt. His mother's condition is also deteriorating," the doctor said.

Shamim was shifting his family from the fifth floor of the building they lived in to the third floor of Manik Mia Tower of Telekona Chowmohuni.

Around noon, Abdullah got electrocuted as he came in contact with an uncovered electric wire of PDB beside their flat.

Locals alleged that the high power electric cable often caused accidents in the area.

Monirul Islam, assistant engineer of PDB-1 in Cumilla, said, "We were not informed of the incident. The Chawkbazar area is under Balutoba station."

The Daily Star could not reach anyone from the Balutoba station despite repeated attempts.