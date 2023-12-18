Fakhrul, Khasru denied bail; can be interrogated at jail gate, court says

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and its standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury were produced before a Dhaka court today. Photo: Prabir Das

A Dhaka court today rejected bail petitions of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and its standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury in a case filed with Paltan Police Station over assaulting law enforcers in the capital on October 28.

Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury also turned down remand prayers for the two BNP leaders but said that they could be interrogated at the jail gate.

Fakhrul and Amir were brought to the court from jail and kept inside the lockup of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court of Dhaka around 1:00pm, sub-inspector Shahidul Islam, in-charge of the lockup of the CMM court, told The Daily Star.

Yesterday, sub-inspector Sumit Kumar Saha of Paltan Police Station and also investigation officer of the case, submitted an application before the court to show Fakhrul and Khasru arrested in the case.

The IO also submitted a 10-day remand appeal for Fakhrul and Khasru to question them about the incident.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury set noon today as the time to hear the petitions in their presence. The court also directed the jail authorities to produce the BNP leaders before it.

According to the case statement, BNP leaders and activists and its front organisations, as per direction from Fakhrul and Khasru, gathered in front of Paltan Model Police Station at a political programme around 3:00pm on October 28.

They then blasted crude bombs, attacked the police station, assaulted police personnel and prevented them from discharging their duties.

Following the incident, police filed a case against Fakhrul, Amir Khasru and 102 others with Paltan Police Station.

On October 29, Fakhrul was arrested in connection with the case filed with Ramna Police Station over the attack on the residence of the chief justice during a clash between BNP men and law enforcers on October 28.

On November 3, detectives detained Amir Khasru from Gulshan. Later in the day, he was placed on a six-day remand in connection with a case filed over the death of a constable in a clash during the party's grand rally on October 28. He was later sent to jail.