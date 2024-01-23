BGB soldier killed in BSF firing

A soldier of Border Guard Bangladesh was shot dead by India's Border Security Force in the Benapole border area in Jashore early yesterday.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Roisuddin, a BGB sepoy.

A BGB patrol team of BGB 49 Battalion intercepted a group of cattle smugglers, who crossed into Bangladesh near Dhanyakhola Border Outpost (BOP) from India around 5:30am yesterday, said a press release issued of the battalion early today.

"Chased by the BGB team, the smugglers tried to flee towards India. At one stage, Roisuddin got detached from his team in the dense fog," it added.

"He could not be found but later in the day it was learnt from different sources that the BGB soldier was undergoing treatment at a hospital in India after being injured in BSF firing," the press release read.

"Immediately after the incident, a battalion commander level flag meeting was held and it was known that the soldier died while undergoing treatment at the hospital."

The BSF has been asked to conduct a fair probe into the incident. Besides, communications are going on to bring the body back home quickly, it added.