Bandarban bank robbery: 'Abductors' demand Tk 15 lakh ransom for Sonali Bank manager

Says family members; police unsure whether kidnappers placed call

Family members of Nizam Uddin, the manager of Sonali Bank's in Ruma upazila branch who was abducted by robbers on Tuesday night, said today that they got a call demanding Tk 15 lakh to free Nizam.

"My sister-in-law received a phone call from an unknown number where unidentified persons demanded TK 15 lakh as ransom," Mizanur Rahman, Nizam's younger brother, told The Daily Star.

"Since they haven't offered any evidence that my brother is currently in their custody, we have our doubts about their intentions. We gave the number to law enforcement," he added.

Mahfuzur Rahman, Chattogram Range additional deputy inspector general of police (crime), told The Daily Star, "Nizam's family claimed to have received a call, but it's unclear if the call was placed by kidnappers. We are working on this. He will be rescued soon."

In Bandarban Sadar, army men were seen on patrol with firearms.

Ruma's acting upazila nirbahi officer Didarul Alam said, "We heard that family members received a phone call demanding ransom. Our goal now is to locate Nizam's whereabouts."

Armed criminals stormed Bandarban's Ruma upazila parishad complex on April 2 night, disarmed security personnel and took their firearms, robbed the Sonali Bank branch and abducted the bank manager.