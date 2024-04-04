Abducted Ruma Sonali Bank manager rescued

Nizam Uddin, the manager of Sonali Bank's Ruma upazila branch who was abducted by robbers on Tuesday night, has been rescued.

Rab-15 commanding officer Lt Col HM Sajjad Hossain said they rescued the bank official from the Ruma Bazar area. He was being taken to Bandarban Rab camp, he said.

Armed criminals stormed Bandarban's Ruma upazila parishad complex on April 2 night, disarmed security personnel and took their firearms, robbed the Sonali Bank branch and abducted the bank manager.