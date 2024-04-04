Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Thu Apr 4, 2024 07:52 PM
Last update on: Thu Apr 4, 2024 08:58 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Abducted Ruma Sonali Bank manager rescued

Star Digital Report
Thu Apr 4, 2024 07:52 PM Last update on: Thu Apr 4, 2024 08:58 PM
Photo: Collected

Nizam Uddin, the manager of Sonali Bank's Ruma upazila branch who was abducted by robbers on Tuesday night, has been rescued.

Rab-15 commanding officer Lt Col HM Sajjad Hossain said they rescued the bank official from the Ruma Bazar area. He was being taken to Bandarban Rab camp, he said.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Armed criminals stormed Bandarban's Ruma upazila parishad complex on April 2 night, disarmed security personnel and took their firearms, robbed the Sonali Bank branch and abducted the bank manager.

Read more

Bandarban bank robbery: 'Abductors' demand Tk 15 lakh ransom for Sonali Bank manager

 

Related topic:
Sonali Bank's Ruma branch manager rescuedSonali Bank robbery
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

আমরা কোনো মুক্তিপণ দেইনি: অপহৃত ব্যাংক ম্যানেজারের ভাই

অপহৃত ম্যানেজার নেজাম উদ্দীনের ছোট ভাই এসআই মিজানুর রহমান বলেন, ‘র‍্যাবের সহায়তায় আমার ভাইকে উদ্ধার করা হয়েছে কিছুক্ষণ আগে। আমি নিজেও ঘটনাস্থলে ছিলাম।’

১৩ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

নতুন বাসভাড়া: ‘টাকাটা শেষ পর্যন্ত মালিকের পকেটেই যাবে’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X