Ansar should not get the power to detain: JS body

Members of the Ansar battalion should not get the power to detain, frisk bodies, and seize goods, a Jatiya Sangsad body recommended today.

The parliamentary standing committee on the home ministry at a meeting held at the Sangsad Bhaban recommended amending the Ansar Battalion Bill, 2023 that empowered Ansar members.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal placed the bill in parliament on October 23.

The government came up with the move three months ahead of the national election.

The Bill was sent to the parliamentary standing committee on the home ministry for further scrutiny.

The parliamentary watchdog has been asked to submit its report to the Jatiya Sangsad within three working days, meaning the bill is likely to be passed in the ongoing 25th JS session.

The current session, which will continue until November 2, is likely the last session of the 11th parliament.

The main opposition Jatiya Party MPs strongly opposed the bill.

Section 8 of the bill stipulates that an Ansar battalion member shall, if an offence is committed in front of him, with the approval of the superior officer concerned, arrest the offender and immediately hand him over to the police and, as the case may be, as per the directives of the judicial magistrate or the executive magistrate or the official concerned, will frisk the detainee; and enter any place, conduct a search, and seize goods.

Amid huge opposition from the police department, the home minister, while talking to reporters on October 25, ruled out any provisions to empower Ansar battalion members to make arrests.

Top police officials argued that such power to Ansar battalions would create a parallel force beside police and may create chaos.

The home boss said the respective parliamentary watchdog will thoroughly examine the proposals, and if there is any such thing it will be addressed.

At the meeting, the parliamentary committee today recommended bringing changes in Section 7 and 8 of the proposed law.

Section 7 of the bill regarding the responsibility of the Ansar battalion, states that the government or any government authority with the approval of the government will carry out the responsibility in any public security work.

The committee recommended that the Ansar battalion " assist in fulfilling responsibilities."

The proposed law also stipulated that the maximum punishment for committing mutiny and provoking rebellion in Ansar would be the "death penalty", which the committee contested.

After the meeting, MP Benajir Ahmed, chief of the JS body, told the media that the amendment was proposed on the basis of consensus.