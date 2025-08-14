ACC finds Tk 57.5cr suspicious transactions in Joy’s bank accounts

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has found evidence of suspicious transactions amounting to Tk 57.5 crore in two bank accounts belonging to Sajeeb Wazed Joy, son of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

The anti-graft agency also uncovered information about Tk 60.14 crore in unexplained wealth.

Based on these findings, the ACC has filed a case against Joy, who also served as the ICT adviser to Hasina.

The commission's Director General Akhtar Hossain disclosed this information during a press conference at the ACC headquarters today.

He said between 2000 and 2025, Tk 57.5 crore in suspicious transactions were recorded in Joy's two accounts at Gono Bhaban branch of Sonali Bank.

He also added that Joy's total assets, both movable and immovable, amount to Tk 61.18 crore.

Upon reviewing records and documents obtained during the investigation, it was found that his total expenditure was Tk 28.76 lakh. His total assets, including expenses, stand at Tk 61.18 crore, while his legitimate income amounts to only Tk 1.32 crore, he said.

"This indicates that Tk 60.14 crore was acquired illegally," he added.

Akhtar also said Joy allegedly laundered the Tk 54.04 crore through hundi or other channels to purchase or invest in two properties in the United States.

"This money was not declared in Bangladesh's income tax records and was illegally transferred abroad," he added.

The ACC has decided to file a case against Joy under Section 27(1) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act, 2004; Sections 4(2) and 4(3) of the Money Laundering Prevention Act, 2012; and Section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947, according to a press release issued by the ACC.