Asia Cup announcement soon after resolving issues with BCCI: Naqvi

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Mohsin Naqvi said in Dhaka on Thursday that the announcement regarding the upcoming Asia Cup will be made soon, pending the resolution of some issues with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

"That will also be announced soon [regarding Asia Cup]," Naqvi told reporters after the first day of the two-day ACC Annual General Meeting (AGM).

"We are in the consolidation with BCCI. We will hopefully resolve it also very soon. We discussed it and we have decided that myself and Aminul bhai [BCB president Aminul Islam Bulbul] have some issues resolved and we will get it done as soon as possible."

Naqvi, who also serves as the president of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the AGM and praised the hospitality extended by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

"First of all, the AGM meeting went very well. We have 25 members in ACC and all 25 members participated in the meeting. Second thing is I am thankful to all the members who came here and all the members who attended the meeting through Zoom.

"I really want to thank Aminul bhai for his hospitality. The way they looked after us, we had amazing two days. It was very memorable and on behalf of the ACC, I want to thank for the way they have organized everything.

"Last thing is, we have all decided to work for cricket. None of us wants politics inside any of our organizations and it was a very good meeting in a very good atmosphere. I hope we will continue meeting like this in future as well," he continued.

Speaking on the attendance of members, Naqvi added: "It was him [pointing towards Aminul] and all the members who are standing here. It was again a team work. Whenever you have a team work and you get successful.

"Several countries couldn't able to come to Dhaka. It happens every time. I wasn't able to go to Singapore [in the recent ICC meeting] because I was stuck. It's a normal thing. Majority of the people have come. A lot of people can't come because of their schedule.

"The point which is good for ACC and BCB is all 25 members participated in today's meeting. It's more ACC and BCCI. I am very much hopeful we will resolve the pending issue and we will also have the Asia Cup."

BCB president Aminul Islam Bulbul, in his address, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to host the event and commended the collaborative spirit of the council.

"On behalf of Bangladesh Cricket Board, I would like to thank Asian Cricket Council and its chairman Mohsin Naqvi for giving us this opportunity to host the wonderful event in Dhaka. And we proudly say that our meeting has finished very successfully.

"This is all about the leadership. All the members of ACC were very cooperative and because we are all working for the great game of cricket."

