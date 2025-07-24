Anderson calls time on Test career, ‘not entirely willingly’

England's legendary pacer James Anderson has revealed that his international retirement last year wasn't entirely by choice, saying he still felt he had more to offer when he was informed it was time to move on.

The 41-year-old, who played his final Test against the West Indies at Lord's in July 2024, opened up about his retirement in a column for The Times, shedding light on the conversation that led to the end of his illustrious Test career.

"I retired from international cricket last year, but not entirely willingly," wrote Anderson, who remains the third-highest wicket-taker in Test history with 704 scalps in 188 matches.

The decision came after a meeting in April with England head coach Brendon McCullum, captain Ben Stokes, and team director Rob Key.

"They said they wanted to move in a different direction, and bring in some younger guys ahead of the Ashes," Anderson revealed.

Although he was retained in a mentor-cum-coach role, the veteran seamer said he still had the hunger to compete.

"They kept me on in a team coach/mentor capacity, but I felt I still had an itch to scratch, and more cricket to play while my body was still able to. So I spoke to Lancashire and they got me on board."

Anderson said he had been eagerly looking forward to another Ashes series and believed he was in good physical condition.

"I'll be honest, retirement was not in my head. I was still bowling as well as I ever had, and my body was in good shape," he wrote. "I'd been told that as long as I was good enough to warrant a place in the team, and fit enough, they'd keep picking me… but then they changed their mind."

While Anderson said he understood the team's decision, it was a hard pill to swallow — particularly for those close to him.

"I did see their point. I wasn't angry, though my wife was; probably still is. But then she's always been my biggest supporter, my biggest help throughout my career."

