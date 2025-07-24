Cricket
Thu Jul 24, 2025
Last update on: Thu Jul 24, 2025 10:19 AM

India’s Ayush Mhatre breaks McCullum’s Youth Test record

PHOTO: Essex Cricket

India U-19 captain Ayush Mhatre shattered multiple records as he struck a blistering century during the final Youth Test against England U-19 at Chelmsford, breaking a long-standing mark held by Brendon McCullum.

After a subdued performance in the preceding five-match Youth ODI series, the 17-year-old found his rhythm in the longer format, finishing the two-Test series on a high. Chasing a daunting 355-run target on the final day, India suffered an early blow with opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi dismissed for a golden duck. But Mhatre launched a fearless counterattack, scoring a 64-ball hundred -- the third-fastest century in Youth Test history.

He eventually made 126 off 80 deliveries, an innings laced with 13 fours and six sixes. His effort followed an 80-run knock in the first innings, scored off just 90 balls. Mhatre's combined tally of 206 runs came at a staggering strike rate of 121.17 -- surpassing the 108.41 strike rate recorded by McCullum during a Youth Test against South Africa in 2001, making Mhatre the only batter to score over 200 runs in a Youth Test at a higher strike rate.

Mhatre also broke the Indian Youth Test record for most sixes in a match, surpassing Manoj Tiwary with nine hits over the fence.

India came tantalisingly close to pulling off a dramatic win on Wednesday, reaching 290 for six in just 43 overs before bad light brought an early end to proceedings. Besides Mhatre, wicketkeeper Abhigyan Kundu contributed with a breezy 65 off 46 balls.

The match ended in a draw, as did the first Youth Test in Beckenham last week, where Mhatre had also scored a century. 
 

Ayush Mhatre Youth Test cricket Brendon McCullum
