Joy’s election comment puts our sovereignty in question: Hasnat

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed Joy's comment on Bangladesh's election puts the country's sovereignty in question, said Hasnat Abdullah, a key organiser of the Anti-Discrimination Students' Movement.

Joy in an interview with The Indian Express on August 14 said, "… I would hope India would ensure that elections are held within the constitutional timeframe of 90 days, that the mob rule is stopped and that the Awami League is allowed to campaign and reorganise."

Hasnat criticised Joy's comment while replying to a question from a journalist at Shahbagh where students were holding a rally as a part of their "Resistance Week" programme.

Hasnat said, "Sheikh Hasina's son urged the Modi government to hold an election within 90 days in Bangladesh. But he did not appeal to the Bangladeshi people.

"It puts our sovereignty in question. So, you [Joy] have no right to take decision about the country staying in the US."