Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Mon Mar 18, 2024 11:41 AM
Last update on: Mon Mar 18, 2024 11:56 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

4 suspected robbers killed in 'mob beating' in Narayanganj

Star Digital Report
Mon Mar 18, 2024 11:41 AM Last update on: Mon Mar 18, 2024 11:56 AM
Screenshot from video footage.

Four suspected robbers were killed and another was injured in a mob beating in Sonargaon upazila of Narayanganj early today, police said.

The incident happened just after 12:00am at Bagri village under Sadipur union, our Narayanganj correspondent reports quoting Chailau Marma, additional superintendent of police in Narayanganj.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Three of the "robbers" died on the spot while another died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

The other injured was admitted to National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedic Rehabilitation (Nitor).

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

অবন্তিকার ‘আত্মহত্যা’: আম্মান ২ দিন, দ্বীন ইসলাম ১ দিনের রিমান্ডে

আসামিদের জামিন আবেদন নামঞ্জুর

৫৮ মিনিট আগে
|ব্যাংক

একীভূতকরণে এক্সিম ও পদ্মা ব্যাংকের সমঝোতা স্মারক সই

৫ মিনিট আগে
push notification