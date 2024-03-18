4 suspected robbers killed in 'mob beating' in Narayanganj

Four suspected robbers were killed and another was injured in a mob beating in Sonargaon upazila of Narayanganj early today, police said.

The incident happened just after 12:00am at Bagri village under Sadipur union, our Narayanganj correspondent reports quoting Chailau Marma, additional superintendent of police in Narayanganj.

Three of the "robbers" died on the spot while another died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

The other injured was admitted to National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedic Rehabilitation (Nitor).