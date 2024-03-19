4 suspected robbers beaten to death

Villagers beat four people to death and severely injured another one in Narayanganj's Sonargaon upazila on Sunday night on suspicion that they were robbers.

After noticing five strangers in Baniabari area around 9:45pm, locals announced on loudspeakers of mosques that there were robbers in the area, police said.

Hundreds of people from at least seven villages then gathered with sticks, sharp weapons and spears and caught the men and beat them up.

A team from Sonargaon Police Station reached the area around 12:05am and saw that the mob had left.

After searching the area, police found the body of a man and two severely injured others in a ditch. Of the two, one died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital hours later and the other was admitted to National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (Nitor).

After daybreak, police found the body of two other men in another ditch.

The man who died at the DMCH was identified as Zakir Hossain, 40, of Sukhertek area in Sonargaon. Zakir was previously accused of robbery in at least three cases and he was arrested before, said Sheikh Billal Hossain, additional superintendent of police in Narayanganj.

The men whose bodies were found in the morning were Araihazar residents Abdur Rahim, 48, and Nabi Hossain, 35. They were also previously accused in robbery cases, Billal said.

The man admitted to Nitor is Mohammad Ali, 45, of Araihazar upazila. He is also accused of robbery in cases filed earlier.

Locals said when police reached the area at night, one of the injured men admitted that they went to the area to rob a villager.

According to rights body Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK), 51 people died in mob beating last year, and nine in January and February this year.

Faruq Faisel, executive director of ASK, said some people formed mobs and killed others because they lacked confidence in law enforcers and didn't respect the laws.

"Law enforcement agencies have a responsibility to earn people's confidence," he told The Daily Star.