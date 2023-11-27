4 Jubo Dal men who torched bus in Jatrabari arrested: DB

The Detective Branch of police said today that it has arrested four leaders and activists of Jubo Dal after they torched a bus in the capital's Jatrabari yesterday.

The Moumita Paribahan bus was set on fire around 7:35pm in Kazla area.

The Wari Division of DB detained four individuals within five minutes of the bus being set ablaze, said Harun Or Rashid, additional commissioner (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, during a press briefing at Minto Road today.

He said the arrestees are Md Dulu, 44, secretary of Ward 20 Jubo Dal; Md Joynal Abedin, a member of Dhaka City South Jubo Dal; Md Abbas Ali, 32; and Md Abdul Latif Biplab, 33.

"During the interrogation, the arrested individuals confessed to their affiliation with Jubo Dal, acknowledging their roles as leaders and activists within the organisation," said Harun.

He said that the arrestees even admitted to sending images of the arson attack to Rabiul Islam Nayan, member secretary of Jubo Dal's Dhaka south unit, and other leaders.

Nayan was reportedly seen wearing a "press vest" while torching a bus in Karail on October 28, the police and BNP activists clashed centring the party's Dhaka rally.

The DB chief said there were instructions from BNP leaders to set fire to the bus and share visual evidence with their higher-ups. These images were subsequently forwarded through hierarchical levels, he said.

The DB chief said the arrestees will be taken on remand for further interrogation to ascertain other locations where similar incidents may have occurred.

Harun further said Jubo Dal leader Abu Sayed Mintu confessed in court that the outfit's leaders were involved in the making of crude bombs.

The ingredients for these crude bombs, he claimed, were being brought from Cumilla and Sitakundo, with the central president and secretary of Jubo Dal allegedly funding the operation.

Once prepared, these crude bombs were purportedly distributed to different areas of Dhaka, he added.