Crime & Justice
Staff Correspondent
Wed Nov 1, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Nov 1, 2023 06:14 AM

Crime & Justice

Crime & Justice

Jubo Dal leader torched bus wearing ‘press’ vest

Says DB chief
Staff Correspondent
Wed Nov 1, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Nov 1, 2023 06:14 AM
Photo: Collected

A Jubo Dal leader wearing a "press" vest torched a bus in Dhaka's Kakrail during Saturday's clash between BNP men and law enforcers.

Rabiul Islam Nayan, member secretary of Jubo Dal's Dhaka south unit was identified from CCTV footage, DB chief Harun Or Rashid told reporters on Monday.  Police are carrying out drives to arrest him. Nayan was previously arrested for arson attacks on buses in 2013-14, he said.

After Asian Paribahan came under arson attack  on Saturday, the bus driver claimed two people riding a bike wearing "police" vests set the vehicle on fire.

