Jubo Dal leader torched bus wearing ‘press’ vest

Says DB chief

A Jubo Dal leader wearing a "press" vest torched a bus in Dhaka's Kakrail during Saturday's clash between BNP men and law enforcers.

Rabiul Islam Nayan, member secretary of Jubo Dal's Dhaka south unit was identified from CCTV footage, DB chief Harun Or Rashid told reporters on Monday. Police are carrying out drives to arrest him. Nayan was previously arrested for arson attacks on buses in 2013-14, he said.

After Asian Paribahan came under arson attack on Saturday, the bus driver claimed two people riding a bike wearing "police" vests set the vehicle on fire.