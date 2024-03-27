4 children among 8 abducted from Teknaf in 18 hours

Eight people including four children were abducted in the 18 hours till this morning in Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar.

Among them, six were abducted from Bodibonya area under Whykong union of the upazila this morning while two shepherds (cattle herders) were picked up from the Kombonia hilly area of the same union yesterday evening, reports our Cox's Bazar staff correspondent.

Residents near Teknaf's hilly areas are living in fear as abductions are on the rise. Till last Monday, five abducted farmers from Pankhali area under Hnila union were released after paying a ransom of around Tk 6.2 lakh.

Six farmers were abducted this morning while chopping trees and grazing cows in the Bodibonya hilly area, confirmed local UP member Shahajalal. He stated, "We're investigating how they were abducted."

The abductees are Junaid, 12, and Mohammad Noor, 10, Shakil, 15, Farid Alam, 35, Aktar, 25, and Nazir Hossain, 24. All of them are residents of the Karachi Para of Whykong Union. Junaid and Noor are siblings.

Ledu Mia, father of abducted Shakil, said the kidnappers demanded Tk 3 lakh ransom after abducting his son when he was grazing cows in Bodibonya hilly area. "They threatened to kill him if I didn't pay. They also have my brother Farid. As a day labourer with no savings, I can't pay," he added.

He urged the administration to rescue his son and brother alive.

Noor Ahmed Anwari, UP chairman of Teknaf Whykong Union, said, "Six people were taken away from my area today (Wednesday) as well. There is panic among the people due to the increase in kidnapping incidents. Earlier, two shepherds were also abducted from our area and they are yet to be rescued".

Yesterday evening, Ali Ahmed, 32, and Noor Mohammad, 17, of Ghona area of Whykong were abducted while grazing cattle in the Kombonia hilly area.

Muhammad Osman Gani, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Teknaf Model Police Station said they got no complaints about these incidents of abduction.

However, being informed by the different sources, they came to Whykong and started an investigation. Details will be informed later, he added.

Meanwhile, according to the information of the concerned, in the last one year, 103 people, including 52 local residents and 51 Rohingyas, were abducted from the hilly areas of Teknaf. Most of them had to pay ransoms for their release.