31 tonnes of dates seized from cold storage in Narayanganj

At least 31 tonnes of dates were seized from a cold storage in Narayanganj's Kanchpur area in a drive by the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection this afternoon.

Of the seized dates, 14 tonnes were expired and the plan was to sell those with fake stickers to extend the expiry date, said the officials.

The seizure of these dates took place amid consumer dissatisfaction with the rising price of dates in the markets centring Ramadan.

Abdus Salam, assistant director of Dhaka office, led the drive assisted by Md Salimuzzaman, assistant director of Narayanganj office, and a police team.

Acting on a tip-off, the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection raided the Star Multipurpose Cold Storage in Kutubpur area of Kanchpur next to the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway and found the dates of two separate enterprises stored, Abdus Salam told the reporters.

During the drive, they found 14 tonnes of dates of Mosumi Enterprise with an expiry date of 2021, our Narayanganj correspondent reports.

Meanwhile, 17 tonnes of dates worth Tk 26.94 lakh of Madina Enterprise were seized as they did not provide proper papers in this regard. However, no one was fined.

"They wanted to sell these dates by creating a crisis in local markets to increase the price centring the Ramadan. No one has been fined yet. Legal action will be taken against those involved after the final investigation. These drives will be continued," said Abdus Salam.