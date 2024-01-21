2.27cr farmers to get smart cards: agriculture secretary

The government will provide smart cards to 2.27 crore farmers, aiming to promptly reach them with incentives and other services, Agriculture Secretary Wahida Akter said today.

The agriculture secretary made the announcement while addressing a regional workshop of the Program on Agricultural and Rural Transformation for Nutrition, Entrepreneurship, and Resilience in Bangladesh (PARTNER) held at Bangladesh Academy for Rural Development (BARD), Cumilla today.

PARTNER is a project under the Ministry of Agriculture.

Wahida said all kinds of information about the farmers will be in the smart card and they will be able to purchase agriculture inputs with the cards.

Addressing the workshop, speakers informed that new varieties of high-yielding rice will be cultivated on two lakh hectares of land, and high-yielding pulses, oil, vegetables, and fruits will be cultivated on two lakh hectares of land under the project.

Moreover, one lakh hectares of land will be brought under new irrigation technology, they added.

Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) Director General Badal Chandra Biswas presided over the event.