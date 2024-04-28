Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Sun Apr 28, 2024 03:07 PM
Last update on: Sun Apr 28, 2024 03:08 PM

Accidents & Fires

Woman killed after being hit by train in Munshiganj

Star Online Graphics

A 60-year-old woman died after being hit by Sundarban Express train in Munshiganj's Sreenagar upazila today.

The deceased was identified as Rokeya Begum, hailing from Purba Kamarkhola village of the upazila.

Witnesses and railway officials said Rokeya was hit by the Khulna-bound train in Kamarkhola area around 9:30am.

She died on the spot, they said.

Sub-Inspector of Dhaka Railway Police, Mokhlesur Rahman, stated, "We have received information about the incident and a team is headed to the spot. Legal action will be taken after investigation."

 

